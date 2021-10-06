DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode

With the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicking off on Wednesday, October 13 (teaming up with Batwoman on their new night), fans have something to look forward to later this month. That's when the show's 100th episode "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (directed by Caity Lotz and written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala) airs, with the October 27th adventure resisting the show's past through the eyes of the Waverider's A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton)- now in physical form. Now, TV Line is reporting that one of the "special guest stars' that executive producer Phil Klemmer said fans can expect is none other than Wentworth Miller's Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold.

"The whole episode really is predicated on memory and Gideon's memory," Klemmer explained to TVLine. "It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything. Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she's just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon's eyes." For Klemmer, it also gave them a chance to have the new Legends meet up with those who came before them. "We also wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the Astras and Spooners of the team, to meet up with some of the original gang."

When the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off next week, our Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, minus one Waverider. So while Astra (Olivia Swann) looks to fix the situation, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) do the next best thing… go on a cross-country crime spree?! Here's a look back at the preview images & overview for "The Bullet Blondes" (directed by Kevin Mock and written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt):

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 1 "The Bullet Blondes": COMFORT ZONE – After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

With the series set to return on October 13th, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn).

Earlier this summer at Comic-Con@Home, fans were offered an update on how Season 7 production was rolling along and they learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find our heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who). But perhaps the biggest news? That Matt Ryan's Constantine was leaving the Waverider at the end of this season (as we've seen)- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.