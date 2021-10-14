DC's Stargirl S02E10 Review: Wait, The Shade's Been Lying All Along?

Like a Fast and Furious installment, this week's DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Ten" focuses on the theme of Family. Trusting, protecting, and doing anything for them, even the family we choose. After last week's tension-filled, flashback-ladened episode revealed the dark truth about how the JSA originally defeated Eclipso, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is struggling to accept that Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barb (Amy Smart) have been covering up the ugly truth about how the JSA originally beat Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). Meanwhile, now that Beth (Anjelika Washington) has connected with Dr. Mid-Nite (Alex Collins), via the goggles, she is able to access the JSA's confidential files and realizes that The Shade (Jonathan Cake) may not be as altruistic as he wants the team to believe. Cosmo is still tapped out so Courtney and Pat find Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) and bring her back to the 'Star-Cave' to mend the black diamond, with devastating results that could change the entire course of this season.

Points for the huge name drops most likely setting up the season finale and beyond. More points are awarded to Director Sheelin Choksey for Shade's origin montage that has an Elephant Man quality to it. Writer Taylor Steitz gets major points this week for Starman's family speech, every line is dripping with emotion. Points to Joel McHale as well. McHale is acting his ass off, in his heartfelt/ emotional speech to Pat about choosing family. It is surprising we have not seen more dramatic roles from him before this. Let's throw some Points on Beth, who is now living in the goggles, relying on Chuck to tell her what is real.

Comic fans will recognize the Infinity Inc. easter eggs this week. Whether it be season three or a spin-off of their own, count on more of the Helix gang in the future. Nurse (doctor in comics) Love, Mr. Bones, and Helix play a bigger role in next season. Watch for Jennie's brother, from parents Alan Scot (Green Lantern) and Rose Canton (Rose), Todd James Rice, who is none other than Obsidian. Expect him to gain his shadow-based powers either just in time to stop Eclipso, or to lead the charge for next season. One way or another his powers from the Shadowland will impact the next three episodes.

I want to complain that this episode is a little slow. Packed with such a dense story it needed to unravel at its own pace, and explode with an exciting third act. Fans will dig all the seeds planted in this episode, that will blossom before the season's end. Now that he has claimed another member of the JSA, can our young heroes stop Eclipso? If you have been paying attention this season, what seems like the end, is only the beginning. This show is better every episode.

