DC's Stargirl S03E03 Images: Starman's Not Looking to Make "Frenemies"

So while fans of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl await to see if series star Barbara Smart was correct in saying that the show will know its fourth season fate at the end of the month, we have some preview images for this week's episode, S03E03 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail" (directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Taylor Streitz), to pass along. As we saw from the previously-released promo, Sylvester (Joel McHale) is having a really hard time adjusting to this whole "Frenemies" concept. Considering his past history with the same folks he's supposed to be living next door to, you can't really blame him. But it's not making it any easier for Courtney (Bassinger), who already has her hands full with a murder mystery that keeps bringing more and more things to light… except for the killer's identity. Now here's a look at the trailer, overview & preview images for S03E03 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail," followed by the overview for S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence":

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail": FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Taylor Streitz.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.