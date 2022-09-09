DC's Stargirl: The CW Series' Season 4 Fate Decided at End of Month?

As the murder mystery at the heart of the third season of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, it's looking more and more like Amy Smart's Barbara Whitmore will be a major player in exposing the killer. But there's another mystery surrounding the series, one that's grown as more and more DCU shows on the network shuffle off its programming coil for good. While Superman & Lois may be a safe bet to either stay on The CW or move to HBO Max, the long-running The Flash is getting ready to end its run with an abbreviated, 13-episode ninth season. So can Smart help solve the mystery as to where DC's Stargirl stands with regards to a fourth season? Based on what she had to share during an interview with Starburst, that's going to become much clearer very, very soon. "We'll find out by the end of the month whether we go back for Season 4," Smart responded. "So we're all just crossing our fingers and toes!"

Now here's a look at the trailer & overview for S03E03 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail," followed by the overview for S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence":

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail: FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Taylor Streitz. DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.