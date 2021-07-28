DC's Stargirl Season 2 Cast Talk The Shade, Eclipso & What's to Come

Yesterday, The CW released a new trailer for the return of DC's Stargirl for a second season. In the preview, we see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) having a hard time letting go of the super-heroics even if it means her family and school lives suffer. And though Pat (Luke Wilson) and the rest of the team try to get her to take a break and appreciate a little normalcy for as long as it lasts, Courtney can't shake this feeling that there's something much bigger and deadlier on the way. Based on what we've seen so far and from what you're about to hear from the cast? It sounds like she's right- but that doesn't necessarily make the others wrong. Bassinger, Wilson, Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez / Wildcat), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler / Hourman) Meg DeLacy (Cindy Burman / Shiv) and more discuss what viewers can expect from what's to come- including Nick Tarabay's Eclipso, Jonathan Cake's The Shade, and more.

So for a look at what's still haunting Blue Valley and what new haunts await the JSA starting August 10, check out the following look behind the scenes of the second season of The CW's DC's Stargirl:

With the series set to return for its second season on Tuesday, August 10, here's a look at the newest season trailer for The CW's DC's Stargirl:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Balance | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE5GJCzA0ts)

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

