DC's Stargirl Season 2 E07 Preview: Yolanda's Guilt Proves Too Much

Well, there's definitely one thing we can say about Nick Tarabay's Eclipso. He knows how to make one helluva' entrance. He absorbs Cindy (Meg DeLacy), absorbs Isaa, knocks Rick (Cameron Gellman) out of commission, shuts own Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) cosmic staff, and forces The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and Artemis (Stella Smith) to flee to higher (translation: safer) ground. And that was just his "Hello." This week, "Summer School: Chapter Seven" finds Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) still haunted by Brainwave's (Christopher James Baker) death and making a game-changing decision. Unfortunately, that sounds very much like the kind of situation that would get Eclipso's attention. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter of The CW's DC's Stargirl.

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 7 "Summer School: Chapter Seven": YOLANDA FACES HER PAST — When the guilt over Brainwave's (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.