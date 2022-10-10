DC's Stargirl Season 3 Update: New Episode Overviews, New Clues

The CW's DC's Stargirl doesn't let up on the tension & mystery this week, as you saw in the overview & preview images released for S03E06 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal" (which you can check out below). Pat (Luke Wilson) & Barbara (Amy Smart) start scoping out Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) situation, while it turns out that Sylvester (Joel McHale) may not be the best substitute JSA leader. Meanwhile, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) & Cindy (Meg DeLacy) are looking more and more like they want nothing to do with the "friend" part of the season's overarching theme. And things get even tenser in the overviews for October 19th's "S03E07 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One" and October 26th's "S03E08 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part Two," as you're about to see (and don't pass on the implications of those two titles).

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 3

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 6 "Frenemies – Chapter Six: The Betrayal": CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney has been spending time with Cameron, Pat and Barbara go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda and Cindy reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson returns to direct, with Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer penning the episode.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 7 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One": OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that affects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney. Wilson, Smart, Monreal, Gellman, Romano, and Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 8 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part Two": DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Smart and Romano also star. Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.