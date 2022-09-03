DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Comments on Arrowverse End, Season 4

With The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl back for a third season and kicking things off with a murder mystery that already has us hooked, things are off to a promising start for the series. But in the bigger picture of The CW and the Arrowverse, things have pretty much been on life support. A run of cancellations has left The Flash as the last real Arrowverse series, and that's coming to an end next year with an abbreviated ninth season. And then came the twist of the knife in the form of the second season finale of Superman & Lois, where viewers learned that the newest addition to the Arrowverse was actually never in the Arrowverse. Now, Bassinger is sharing her thoughts on the sweeping changes that hit The CW's DCU shows and revealing that she's already heard some pitches for a fourth season.

"I know people on these shows, so of course, I'm sad and emotional for all of them," Bassinger explained during an interview with Decider. "I've seen how much work it takes to make these shows, but I'm just so grateful for what we've gotten to do. I'm so proud of the show that I'm part of, and fingers crossed it gets to keep going, but regardless, I'm so honored to be a part of this, this Arrow-verse." As for the future of DC's Stargirl, Bassinger revealed that she's "heard Season 4 pitches" and that character creator & showrunner Geoff Johns isn't "leaving any stone unturned" to guarantee that the series continues. "Geoff [Johns], our showrunner, for lack of a better term, this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches, and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger shared. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, [and] Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 2 "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects": A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begins looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 3 "Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail: FINDING BALANCE – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.