Dead Boy Detectives: Netflix Cancels "The Sandman" Universe Series

Netflix has canceled Steve Yockey's and Beth Schwartz's live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives.

Despite averaging a 92% Critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and holding a spot in Netflix's Top 10 English TV charts for three weeks following its debut, Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") George Rexstrew (Edwin Payne) and Jayden Revri-starring live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives has been canceled after one season. Variety reported the news exclusively first, with the series originally brought onto the streaming service as part of the overall "The Sandman" live-action universe.

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – currently streaming:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

