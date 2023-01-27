Dead Boy Detectives "So Good": Neil Gaiman; Director Chatmon Updates Neil Gaiman had some kind words for HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, while Director Pete Chatmon signaled the start of filming on his episode.

Earlier this month, we had our first update for the year on Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives. That's when director Pete Chatmon (You, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) shared a look from outside his production office to confirm that the first day of prep for filming was underway. Now, ten days later, we're hearing back from Chatmon, who's letting us know that filming on his episode was underway. And as if that's not good enough, we also have a brief but strong endorsement from Gaiman regarding his thoughts on the series.

Joining Chatmon in the director's chair for the season are Lee Toland Krieger, Glen Winter, Cheryl Dunye, Andi Armaganian, Amanda Tapping, and Richard Speight. Now, here's a look at Chatmon's #obligatoryslateshot (love that hashtag), signaling the first day of filming.

And as a follow-up to a fan who was still finding it hard to believe that Dead Boy Detectives would actually be coming to life on the small screen (especially with everything going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Studios & HBO Max), Gaiman confirmed that things were rolling along fine by letting us know, "and it's so good."

And here's a look back at Yockey's tweet from earlier this month confirming the line-up of directors for the season:

Happy New Year folks! Here's our absolutely killer roster of directors for Season One. ☠️☠️🔍 @DCComics @hbomax #DeadBoyDetectives Lee Toland Krieger

Glen Winter

Cheryl Dunye

Andi Armaganian

Amanda Tapping

Pete Chatmon

Richard Speight pic.twitter.com/04w2H1HcFS — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) January 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly as Litty, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.