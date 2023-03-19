Dead Boy Detectives Star Lindsey Gort Wraps Filming on Netflix Series Lindsey Gort (Maxine) took to social media to signal she's wrapped filming on Netflix, Steve Yockey & Beth Schwartz's Dead Boy Detectives.

Late last month, Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives received some good news. The long-awaited series would be leaving HBO Max and setting up shop over at Netflix, home of the popular live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman (which Dead Boy Detectives has storyline connections with). So with that pressure off of their shoulders, the production can go about getting ready to wrap production. Our first sign of that came from Lindsey Gort (Station 19, All Rise) via Instagram Stories, who shared that she's wrapped filming with "a wonderful group of weirdos" that she got to "make weird with these past few months." Gort portrays Maxine, described as "a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret." Here's a look at Gort's post, followed by Yockey's "rockstar" seal of approval:

What We Know About HBO Max's Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly as Litty, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Here's a look back at Yockey's tweet from earlier this year confirming the line-up of directors for the season:

Happy New Year folks! Here's our absolutely killer roster of directors for Season One. ☠️☠️🔍 @DCComics @hbomax #DeadBoyDetectives Lee Toland Krieger

Glen Winter

Cheryl Dunye

Andi Armaganian

Amanda Tapping

Pete Chatmon

Richard Speight pic.twitter.com/04w2H1HcFS — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) January 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet