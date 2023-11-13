Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, matt wagner, neil gaiman, netflix, preview, sandman

Dead Boy Detectives "Will Become Tumblr's Favourite Show": Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman added about Steve Yockey's & Beth Schwartz's Dead Boy Detectives series, "You haven’t seen anything quite like this before."

Article Summary Neil Gaiman believes Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives will be a new Tumblr favorite.

The Sandman Universe series got a spotlight during Netflix's Geeked Week over this past weekend.

Gaiman wrote some scenes for the series, praising its unique and engaging approach.

Dead Boy Detectives is officially being promoted as being a part of the streaming service's "The Sandman Universe".

Based on Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives, Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation got a huge rollout over the weekend as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023. For those new to the scene, the eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series introduces viewers to two teenagers (George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri) who find each other in death – and who will do anything to stick together… even if that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson), the trio must work together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really ugly. While we like to hold off on official judgment calls until the series actually debuts, we're really liking what we've been seeing so far. But why listen to us when you can take the word of Gaiman himself, who had some really nice things to say about the streaming series on his Tumblr account? Including how he got the chance to pen certain scenes during the series…

"It's SO good. Steve Yockey, Beth Schwartz, and their team have done an astonishingly good job," Gaiman responded when asked if the series would retain his vision. "I got to write occasional scenes, which felt like a privilege, but mostly what I love is that you haven't seen anything quite like this before. It's funny, exciting, scary when it needs to be, and it will become Tumblr's favourite show for several months when it turns up." Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look at your first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – coming soon:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

