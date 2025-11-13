Posted in: Anime, Disney+, Kojima Productions, TV | Tagged: death stranding, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Death Stranding Isolations, E&H Production

Death Stranding Isolations Announced For Disney+ in 2027

Death Stranding is going to get its own anime series, as Death Stranding Isolations will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2027

The new series features an original story set in the Death Stranding universe with fresh characters.

Hand-drawn 2D animation by E&H Production, directed by Takayuki Sano and executive produced by Hideo Kojima.

Plot centers on isolated survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, exploring themes of connection and hope.

Disney and Kojima Productions announced a brand new anime series on the way, as Death Stranding Isolations will be coming to Disney+ in 2027. Announced during the Disney+ Originals Preview at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Executive Producer Hideo Kojima and the series' director Takayuki Sano took the stage to reveal this new expansion of the Death Stranding franchise. Highlighted by the new concept art you see here by Ilya Kuvshinov, who served as character designer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

No stills or animation was revealed, only a small amount of info, as this will be a totally new story set within the same world of the video games, but will have nothing to do with the Norman Reedus story from either of the two games. Instead, the series will follow a young man and woman as they take on a new adventure, which will be told through a traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation created by E&H Production. We have the synopsis below as we're now just waiting to learn more, which probably won't happen for another year.

Death Stranding Isolations

Once, there was an explosion… Lonesome souls of the dead manifest in the physical world, reaching in search of the living. However, the connection they create triggers a massive explosion that eradicates anything of this world—a phenomenon referred to as the Death Stranding. These events wipe out nations as well as civilization itself. People who remain are now isolated, withdrawn, and without connections. As humanity stands at the brink a legendary porter set out to transport both cargo and wishes of its senders, reconnecting people in the hope that they might still be saved.

Based on the video game born out of the mind of legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima, comes a new animation series headed by Japan's up-and-coming animation studio E&H production. Helmed by E&H's Takayuki Sano, it follows in the footsteps of the original in spirit and ideas and depict the world of Death Stranding through a bold and yet subtle touch and top-class hand-drawn animation. Somewhere in North America, just as Sam Bridges walks through the continent in order to save America, the someones are also trying to deal with their isolation in their own way. An old man trying to realize salvation through ways outside of the connection advocated by Bridges. A female warrior who tries to kickstart a world of constant fighting. A boy with a grudge against Bridges. A girl who embraces loneliness.

On the precipice of the end of humanity and the world, their fates and hopes converge, as another story of Death Stranding begins.

