Deceased Wrestler Makes It to Number 3 in AEW Rankings

Despite being absolutely murdered by Brodie Lee on AEW Saturday Night Dynamite, former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes somehow managed to be ranked number three on AEW's men's rankings. AEW released the updated list today, showing Rhodes' new spot after losing the title to Lee.

MJF tops the men's rankings right now, heading into his match against champion Jon Moxley at All Out on September 5th. Lance Archer is in second place, followed by Rhodes. Brian Cage and Scorpio Sky round out the men's top five. Brodie Lee has no plans to defend his championship on Dynamite this week, as he'll be celebrating his win with the Dark Order instead.

As to Lee's next opponent, that remains to be seen, though one logical candidate might be Matt Cardona. Cardona is reportedly signed to a short term contract with AEW and he has been booked as Cody's friend in recent appearances. He would make a good opponent for Lee to beat at All Out, assuming Lee isn't dropping the title anytime soon.

In AEW's women's division, Nyla Rose holds the top spot, followed by Big Swole, Penelope Ford, Abadon, and Dr. Britt Baker. Swole will face Ford and Baker in a handicap match on AEW Dynamite on Thursday, and presumably in a singles match at All Out. Rose, however, doesn't yet have a match booked for All Out. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will seemingly face NWA Champion Thunder Rosa, as Rosa appeared on Saturday Dynamite to challenge her.

In the AEW tag team division rankings, FTR are ranked first, followed by Best Friends, The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, and The Dark Order. All of those teams other than The Dark Order will face off in a gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite this week, with the winner getting a shot at champs Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out. FTR seems the mostly likely to win that match, while Best Friends seem destined for an All Out match against Proud and Powerful.

Remember, AEW Dynamite isn't airing tonight due to the NBA Playoffs that were supposed to happen tonight but were recently postponed. It will air tomorrow (Thursday) instead.