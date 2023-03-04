Demon Slayer, Cyberpunk & More Win Big: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Attack on Titan were the big winners at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.

Crunchyroll revealed last night the winners for the seventh annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in a star-studded live ceremony that honored the creators, musicians, and performers powering the international love of the medium. The full list of winners is available on the Anime Awards website and can be found below.

For the first time, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards were live-streamed directly from Tokyo, Japan. During the live event, winners were revealed by a global slate of presenters from across entertainment and sports, including directors Justin Lin (upcoming One Punch Man live-action adaptation, Fast and the Furious films) and Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn); actors Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, Pinocchio, Ghostbusters, IT), Hunter Schafer, (Euphoria and the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai); sports superstars Juju Smith-Schuster (Super Bowl winner, Kansas City Chiefs), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), and WWE's Zelina Vega; top streaming talent Valkyrae (13M followers) and Sykkuno (9.8M followers); and Japanese talent Haruka Kaki (singer and actress), Kendo Kobayashi (comedian), Roland (host, entrepreneur, and TV personality), and Sawa Suzuki (actress). The Anime Awards were hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.

During the global live stream event, Crunchyroll also announced a new music initiative in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment to add more than 100 full-length live concerts and 3,200 music videos and feature more than 250+ artists from Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. (SMEJ) to its platform starting today. In addition, Crunchyroll revealed a colossal Monster Hunter collaboration coming to Street Fighter: Duel, the first mobile RPG in the famed-Street Fighter franchise from Crunchyroll Games and Capcom. More details about the in-game event coming soon across Crunchyroll channels.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the best and brightest in anime. This year, 18 million votes from fans in 200 countries and territories voted to cheer their favorites into the top spot, with some of the most engaged regions including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Mexico, and the United States in alphabetical order.

Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., supported Crunchyroll in the execution of the event.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners (Listed in alphabetical order by category)

Anime of the Year – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Action – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Anime Song – "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design – Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Comedy – SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE

Best Director – Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Drama – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Ending Sequence – "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

Best Fantasy – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Film – JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Main Character – Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best New Series – SPY x FAMILY

Best Opening Sequence – "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Original Anime – Lycoris Recoil

Best Romance – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Best Score – KOHTA YAMAMOTO and HIROYUKI SAWANO, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Supporting Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Zach Aguilar, David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) – Amal Hawija, Gon Freecss, Hunter x Hunter

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian) – Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (French) – Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Nicolás Artajo, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese) – Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish) – Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

You can watch the Anime Awards ceremony stream below:

All award-winners' key art courtesy of Crunchyroll.