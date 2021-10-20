Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E02 "Deep Sleep" Review

And so Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc takes us back to the beginning of the film with "Deep Sleep." "Funchyroll" (Funimation and Crunchyroll) are about to make us relive the saddest moment so far, and we are here for it… you know, in a very sad, but we cannot stop it sort of way. At least now I get to review it for TV as we all watch, enjoy, laugh, and cry together so that is a plus…??

First of all, once again I will reiterate how great I think it is they are breaking down and serializing the film. It also goes to show how overlooked anime films tend to be. I wonder if it is because people tend to think that if they do a film out of an anime it will just be a one-off and not necessary to watch. I think, unfortunately, many anime have added to this type of mentality, which kinda sucks (to be blunt) because I think it cuts down on the importance they could and should have. Then again, getting access to them before was rare… and if they continue premiering in theatres during a pandemic as well I think it will continue to be so.

Anyway, I digress. This episode takes us to the moment where Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu find Rengoku aboard the train. One thing is: we finally get an answer as to where all the food came from. I really like the exchanges between Rengoku and Tanjiro— I love how passionate Rengoku is and how carried away Tanjiro gets with him. Not to mention the little moment when Rengoku tells him to be his Tsuguko (apprentice) and Tanjiro tells him no and asks Rengoku what is he looking at anyway. I do not know why this scene makes me laugh so much. It is all the faces and the great use of little squiggly moments without going overboard. In that sense Demon Slayer reminds me of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood so much: it has its funny moments but does not go overboard or take away from the seriousness of the overall scene.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What's Coming for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a07dn-SrJPA&t=236s)

The animation on Demon Slayer is always so beautiful, and the music for this arc is just fantastic and so amazingly grandiose. I absolutely adore the Rengoku Theme and it has become a favorite to keep on replay as I work or head to work— it definitely makes little moments like walking through a street feel much more relevant in the great scheme of things. Now that I am rewatching it, I feel like the first clue of the deep slumber should have been when they defeated that first demon, and all of them started idolizing Rengoku. It is another very funny scene I always feel compelled to doodle because their faces are just hysterical. I really cannot wait to go through this rollercoaster again, this time I think I might be more prepared after watching the film (for the umpteenth time) just a week ago, let the mini heart attacks commence!

