Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 9 Review

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc "Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito" hit on all the right notes, making our hearts sing.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc "Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito" hit on all the right notes to make my heart sing. It was a great episode that reminds us why the battle scenes in Demon Slayer are out of this world. It was also a great episode to showcase how powerful Muichiro really is.

At this point, you all know how I feel when fights go on for more than a couple of episodes and how I will always blame DBZ for this. However, the animation in Demon Slayer is exceptional, and within seconds of every single battle, I always forget about my own disdain. I know I am now repeating myself, but the way the colors are used in the anime just makes me happy. I enjoy every episode, but when there are battles, my heart just knows we are in for a treat.

Well, we are now back with Muichiro vs. Gyokko; important to note the marks that appeared on Muichiro— pretty much like Tanjiro's when they are in the zone. The boy manages to get under the demon's skin with every remark, making him angrier and angrier, causing him to lose focus. In anger, as he gets overpowered by Muichiro's attacks, Gyokko finally shows his true form: an ugly-ass snake. Please also note I like snakes, just not when they are demons created by Muzan. Anyway, he seems to think he has the upper hand, but we quickly see Muichiro is more than capable to end this b**tch. And so, Muichiro does.

I think the flashbacks for Muichiro were so freaking sad and just kept tugging at my heart. It hurt to see him nearly dead, holding on to his brother and later on to the anger even when he could not remember anything. I wonder if Tanjiro brought his memories back in a way. Also, his reaction to Kotetsu being alive and actually saved by Rengoku's sword handle that Tanjiro had asked to put on his new sword. I almost cried with Muichiro when he saw Rengoku and then his family. To be honest, I almost thought he died.

Meanwhile, in the same land and not too far away, we see Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya still trying to fight the hate demon that Hantengu became. After nearly winning a couple of episodes ago, things took a very bad turn, and they are now on the brink of losing. Hell, Tanjiro even gets swallowed by one of the dragon heads conjured and squished to death. And who better to save the day than the sweet angel Mitsuri who can do no wrong in my eyes? We all can agree they could have done better with her bangs, but I still love her. I love how dramatic her sword is and the pretty colors along with it.

I am glad we are about to finally see Mitsuri kick ass; I cannot wait. Also, I hope it takes a little less than three episodes, but I am sure I will enjoy the ride. It can only get more and more fun from here. I love the silly moments, but at the same time, I love the moments when things get dark and somber— I think it makes the story more believable, considering the sacrifices and losses they have endured so far. On my end, I will never get over Rengoku's loss, no matter how short of a time we actually knew him for, but he was just the purest boi, and I would have loved to see Tanjiro train under him.

