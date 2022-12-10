Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Hits April 2023

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll has announced the World Tour of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village. After a fantastic season this year, fans are anxiously waiting for the next arc and the hashiras that come along with it. We will finally get to see Mitsuri and Muichiro in action, as well as Genya. We will finally get a better understanding of what moves these characters and their backgrounds. The anime has done a fantastic job with pacing and bringing the source material to life, along with the feeling behind the characters. I can only imagine this season will just raise the bar.

The upcoming release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village will feature episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and extended episode 1 of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. It will be shown as a feature-length film in 4K with remastered audio. The film will premiere in an event being held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on February 18, 2023. There will be scheduled appearances such as Natsuki Hanae (VA of Tanjiro Kamado), Yuma Takahashi (Aniplex Producer), and a performance by Aimer.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village World Tour will begin with an event in Tokyo that will last two days, which will then be followed by events in L.A., Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, and Taipei. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village will then premiere in theaters over the United States and Canada on March 3, 2023, with both English Subtitles and English Dub versions. That will give you more than enough time to get ready for April 2023, when the one-hour special first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc hits Fuji TV screens.

I will not lie; I got chills watching this trailer, not just because it is Demon Slayer and I am insanely excited waiting for the upcoming season. It is amazing to see anime get these trailers and premiere all over the world after so many years. It is true anime has been getting its deserved recognition in the past years, but it is chilling, in a good way, when you can see it with anime you personally follow. From having to watch on YouTube as a teenager and waiting months for proper translations to a world premiere, feels like both the medium I love, and myself have grown. Teenage me would be crying with happiness knowing it is accepted and not made fun of as before. Personally, I cannot wait for the next arc and seeing more of the extended cast and slayers I love. I cannot wait to see Mitsuri, Muichiro, and especially Genya.