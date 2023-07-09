Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: desantis, donald trump, florida, fox news, opinion, ron desantis, trump

DeSantis on FOX "News": Media, Trump & Mexico Causing Campaign Woes

During his FOX "News" tour, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed his campaign's Jeb Bush-like showing so far on The Media, Trump, and Mexico.

As much as I continue to enjoy joking about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being Donald Trump's living, breathing punching bag – tell me where I'm lying. An NBC News poll has him dropping nine percentage points among Republican primary voters between April and the end of June (from 31% to 22%). Meanwhile, the dude who could legitimately end up going to jail for a decent stretch of time is sitting at numbers above the 50% mark. Well, it looks like DeSantis is looking to take a more proactive role in turning around his rowboat of a campaign by checking it with FOX "News" talking heads Will Cain & Maria Bartiromo on Thursday and earlier today. To prove that he has a grasp on the troubles his campaign is facing, DeSantis called out The Media… Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador… and what sounds like some kind of "conspiracy" between Trump and President Joe Biden regarding Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and Big Tech. Time to break out the tinfoil, folks…

When Cain addressed him about his flatlining numbers in comparison to Trump, DeSantis knew who it was to blame for trying to turn him into "Jeb Bush 2.0" for 2024. "Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after? Who do they not want to be the nominee? They're going after me," DeSantis argued, despite the media having spent an obscene amount of time propping him up as a legit challenger to Trump. But it's not just The Media that's staying awake at night in fear of a DeSantis presidency. "Who's the president of Mexico attacking because he knows who'll be strong on the border and hold him accountable and the cartels? He's going after me. So, I think if you look at all these people that are responsible for a lot of the ills in our society, they're targeting me as the person they do not want to see as the candidate."

Okay, so we have The Media (Check!) and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Check!)… which brings us to DeSantis's belief that Trump coordinated something with Big Tech to kill media coverage of Hunter Biden. For the record? It's best that you not direct too many brain cells to try to make those dots connect because you will never get them back. "We're going to clean house at the Department of Justice. I look back at the Hunter Biden censorship, which was a huge, huge deal to happen in the 2020 election. And yet, you know, those were Donald Trump's own agencies that were colluding with big tech. I would never allow that to happen. I would fire those people immediately," DeSantis boasted – before a plug for what he's inflicted upon his own state. "In fact, in Florida, we've signed legislation that prohibits all state and local government officials in our state from colluding with tech companies to try to censor the political speech of Americans," he added.

And things didn't change a whole lot when DeSantis checked in with Bartiromo, who was also going out of her way to loft up an easy opportunity for DeSantis to get things back on track. You know… with something bold & inspiring! And what did we get? After an uncomfortable chortle, DeSantis responded, "These are narratives. The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that's very, very clear. Why? Because they know I'll beat Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things." Sounds like someone's auditioning for a FOX "News" spot more than The White House…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!