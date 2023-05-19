DeSantis to Disney: "Whatever"; Goes For "Woke" to Disqualify Judge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't just stand there & take what Disney did to him - he went to New Hampshire; Ron's got a "woke" judge problem?

On Thursday, in a move that appeared to be a demonstration of the point that The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger was trying to make when he asked if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remembered who the biggest taxpayer is in his fiefdom, Parks and Resorts head Josh D'Amaro sent out a message to Disney Parks, Experiences & Products employees to let them know that Disney wasn't moving forward with its plan to move approximately 2,000 staffers & their families from California to Central Florida. That meant no $1B construction project for Central Flordia and no billions of dollars that would've gone to the state over the years as a result of the project. Well, if you thought DeSantis was going to take that sitting down – think again. He took it standing up. And in New Hampshire.

Backed into a corner without much to do that wouldn't look like more blatant retaliation, DeSantis responded by telling Disney that they can "do whatever they want." But… gosh-darn it! Don't think for one second that DeSantis plans on backing down any time soon. "I know people try to chirp and say this or that, but the chance of us backing down from that is zero," he added – though even his use of "that" sounds problematic. From there, DeSantis went the route that Disney was looking to set up its own government in the state – and as someone who's already trying to set up his own government in the state, there's no way he's going to stand for the competition.

But that doesn't mean DeSantis can't look to get the judge presiding over "The Mouse's" tossed – and that's exactly what Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody began the process to do earlier today. "The Court's unprompted suggestion, on two separate occasions, that the State punished Disney by eliminating its 'special status' gives an appearance of partiality that would lead a reasonable observer to question whether the Court is predisposed to ruling that the State retaliated against Disney," read the motion filed to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker (which you can check out here). But here's where it gets especially sweet. DeSantis & his crew are worried that their constant use of the phrase "woke" in a derogatory fashion will be seen by the judge as being said in a derogatory fashion. Basically, they're worried about a judge who can metaphorically connect two dots without the pencil running off the paper.

"Many of the allegations feature quotes from elected officials who described Disney as being a 'woke' corporation or having a 'woke' ideology or viewpoint; indeed, the word 'woke' appears more than a dozen times in the amended complaint," the Florida AG's motion continued. "Days before Disney filed suit, this Court in a written order expressed …its views about political rhetoric directed at woke' ideology, calling 'woke' the 'boogeyman of the day.'" If Judge Walker is disqualified, it will the second judge to leave the case. Previously, U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Fitzpatrick recused himself after revealing that he's related "in the third degree" to an individual connected with one of the parties in the suit.