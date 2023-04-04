Destiny, NY: Tegan and Sara, Sony TV Adapting Black Mask Graphic Novel Tegan and Sara & Sony Pictures TV are developing a series adaptation of Pat Shand & Manuel Preitano's Black Mask graphic novel Destiny, NY.

Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano's Destiny, NY will be making the jump from the page to the screen, with Tegan and Sara Quin (High School) & Sony Pictures Television teaming with Black Mask to bring the graphic novel to life. The series adaptation is described as "a grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you." While the search for a writer is currently underway, Tegan and Sara are set to executive produce, as are Black Mask's Matteo Pizzolo & Brian Giberson, with Shand serving as a consulting producer.

"'Destiny, NY' is a compelling coming-of-age story about prophecy and family, with star-crossed lovers at its center. What isn't to love? It's a jam-packed universe with friendship, love, mystery, queers, feuding siblings, and magic. We were hooked from page one and attached ourselves as quickly as we could," said Tegan and Sara in a statement when the news was first announced exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. "We're thrilled to be involved and can't wait to see it come to life. We're invested in making queer stories with strong female leads and working to get left-of-center stories made. We came of age in the '90s, a decade still mostly void of stories and characters that reflected the people we were, making it hard to imagine who we might become. Our hope in expanding our storytelling beyond music and to film and TV is to bring unique, alternative stories to life. After High School, Destiny, NY felt like a natural next step, and we're proud to make it our next project."

Created by Shand & Preitano, with art by Rosi Kämpe, Elisa Romboli, Carola Borelli, Matteo Leoni, Iolanda Zanfardino, and others, Destiny, NY holds the title for being the longest-running contemporary indie comic book series. To date, the series consists of 14 volumes (including four spinoffs), with the latest Black Mask series, Destiny, NY: My Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Now I Run The Mystical Mafia, set to hit comic shops this May.