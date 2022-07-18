Desus and Mero Ending Showtime Late-Night Series, Parting Ways

In a move that's left viewers stunned, Desus (Daniel Baker) & The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) are ending their Showtime late-night series Desus & Mero after four seasons (with the final episode having aired on June 23rd). "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime's late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season," a Showtime spokeswoman said in a released statement. "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics' Choice nominations, and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma, and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew."

The duo returned in March, though the series went from twice a week to weekly, returning to the studio after a long pandemic stretch of virtual shows. According to social media chatter, the buzz was that Desus and Mero had a falling out. Before the Showtime version, there were two other versions of the show (2014 on Complex TV and 2016 on Viceland, along with over 250 episodes of their Bodega Boys podcast. Here's a look at the tweet from the duo's official Twitter account with the announcement, followed by a tweet from Desus:

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022