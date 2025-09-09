Details on Black Mirror Creator's New Netflix Crime Thriller Released

After reshaping the sci-fi genre with Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker is now making a new four-part crime series for Netflix. The so far untitled series is set between the fictional northern city of Bleakford and the streets of London, following a tormented detective on a relentless mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims. The show's described as a "profoundly serious" crime thriller, which is the first clue that he's up to something wickedly funny. Leading the series is a powerhouse trio of British actors: Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, MobLand), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, The Watchers), and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons).

Frankly, it sounds like Brooker's previous cop show spoof A Touch of Cloth, which starred John Hannah and Suranne Jones and ran from 2012 to 2014 on Sky TV in the UK where it gleefully skewered every British cop show cliché imaginable. In true Brooker fashion, the creator couldn't resist taking a bit of the piss at the announcement itself.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release," Brooker told Tudum. "I've dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I'd pinch myself, but like all of us, I'm terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you."

The series is created by Brooker, with executive producers Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones, co-executive producer Mark Kinsella, and producer Richard Webb, and is written by Brooker with Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier, and Joel Morris, with additional material by Victoria Asare Archer.

Details on the release date remain under wraps, but Brooker promises plenty of "blood and frowning" when the series finally drops. Netflix should really get A Touch of Cloth for streaming.