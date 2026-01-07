Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Gets Netflix "What Next? 2026" Preview

Along with an image from Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2, the series was also featured in Netflix's What Next? 2026 trailer.

Just before 2025 wrapped, The Game Awards 2025 dropped the big news that the second season of Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry will be hitting Netflix screens in May 2026 – and threw in a look at an epic battle between Dante and Vergil to sweeten the deal. Now, thanks to the streaming service's What Next? 2026 Preview Day, we're getting a new look at the hit animated series – a new image has been added to the gallery below, one that's sure to be a punch to your "feels."

Here's a look at Netflix's What Next? 2026 preview trailer, which includes a bit of "Devil May Cry" action and a whole lot more:

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June 2025 when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

