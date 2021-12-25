Dexter Fights for His Life; Kurt Makes His Move: New Blood E08 Preview

Heading into this weekend's episode of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, we're down to our final three episodes (with what, if anything, happening after that still up in the air). And just when you think things were already complicated for Dexter (Michael C. Hall) when it came to trying to keep his true identity hidden and be a decent parent to Harrison (Jack Alcott)? Well, we learned exactly how much Harrison remembers of the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) from when he was a kid. Spoiler? A whole helluva lot. But it's not just a tragic, bloody past that Dexter needs to deal with. Kurt (Clancy Brown) is looking to go eye-for-an-eye with Dexter when it comes to sons, except Kurt has a different (and more brutal) way of "taking" Harrison from Dexter. Oh, and did we mention that Dexter also has to keep himself off someone else's table? Yeah, but from the looks of things in these preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Unfair Game," things aren't looking too promising.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 8 "Unfair Game": Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer? Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile, Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own. Directed by Sanford Bookstaver and written by Tony Saltzman & David McMillan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next On Episode 8 | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5saQWq12u0)

In the following featurette, Lithgow discusses returning to the role of the Trinity Killer and the impact the character still has on Dexter Morgan even after all of these years:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Dissecting the Trinity Killer | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIqmVGEZFvQ)

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, editor Perri Frank and episode writers Kirsa Rein & Ali Salerno join executive producer Scott Reynolds to discuss the return of Trinity, the impact he had on Harrison, and other key scenes from "Skin of Her Teeth":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast Episode 13 I Skin of Her Teeth I SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGKc9V3PG6w)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.