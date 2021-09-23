Dexter: New Blood Companion Podcast Premieres This October

With Michael C. Hall set to return as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood on Sunday, November 7, the cable network is relaunching the show's official companion podcast. Hosted by the series's executive producer Scott Reynolds, Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds will kick off in October- and appropriately enough, Hall will be the first guest. After the first episode, subsequent episodes will drop on Tuesdays, with the first six episodes covering the original series and episodes following covering the series' return.

Here's a look/listen to what fans can expect from the podcast directly from Reynolds himself, with Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds premiering on October 1 (also the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere) everywhere podcasts are available (including Apple Podcasts and Spotify) as well as on Showtime's YouTube Channel.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Coming Soon: Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up with Scott Reynolds | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2A0i1uxhvg&t=1s)

Hosted by executive producer and writer Scott Reynolds, "Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up with Scott Reynolds" will flesh out episodes and dissect the characters and plot twists of the new series. The podcast will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access and feature special guest stars from the cast and the brilliant minds who bring the show to life, including Hall and returning cast members Jennifer Carpenter (Deb Morgan) and John Lithgow (Arthur Mitchell) as well as showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the writers, and many others.

"Resurrecting America's favorite serial killer puts viewers in the passenger seat as I, along with my special guests, will lay it all out on the kill table," Reynolds said in a statement. "This podcast is the perfect companion piece to cut deep into the dark drama that's Dexter. Was he a good guy doing bad things or a bad guy doing good things? Or was he just a misunderstood man with a large collection of knives and way too much plastic wrap?" But just in case you can't wait until October 1, Hall offers some perspective on how it felt returning to the role after a decade away from the character and what it takes to tap into the mind of a serial killer- even one with a "conscience":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Becoming Dexter | Dexter: New Blood | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQ671YhJu04)