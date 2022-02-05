Dicktown: FX Animated "Cake" Spinoff Comedy Series Set for This March

FX has set the premiere date for Dicktown, the half-hour animated comedy series created, written, and directed by John Hodgman and David Rees. The new season of Dicktown will premiere Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and stream on Hulu. The premiere and the four subsequent episodes on Thursdays will each feature two 15-minute segments. This means that even more animated comedy is headed to FX beginning next month (available on both cable network and FX on Hulu) boasting some unique animation and absurd jokes in its arsenal.

John Hunchman was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina ("Dicktown" to the locals), but now he's pushing 40 and still solving mysteries for teens. David Purefoy, his former bully, is now his driver, muscle, and only friend. Between chasing down stolen pimento cheese recipes and high school mascots gone rogue, John and David never stop trying to solve the biggest mystery: how to grow up. But when a menacing figure roars into their lives on a weird motorcycle-car, they learn the past isn't done with them yet.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cake | Dicktown Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GerAIZ9twFI)

The first season of Dicktown was part of season three of FX's Cake and is now streaming on Hulu. Hodgman and Rees are executive producers of Dicktown alongside Archer executive producer Matt Thompson of Floyd County Productions.