Dicktown Teaser: Loving John's "Hot, Throbbing Analytical Mind"

One of our favorite segments from FXX's animated series Cake will be making the jump to its own programming space beginning next week, with series creators, writers & directors John Hodgman and David Rees's Dicktown set to hit screens on March 3. So to help get viewers up-to-speed and excited for the series debut, the cable network is sharing another teaser, with someone feeling a bit self-conscious about that whole "boy detective" thing.

With Dicktown set to premiere on Thursday, March 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX (and stream on Hulu), the series will be running two, 15-minute episodes each week for five weeks (including the premiere). Now here's a look at the newest teaser, followed by the official overview and previously-released teaser:

John Hunchman was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina ("Dicktown," to the locals), but now he's pushing 40 and still solving mysteries for teens. David Purefoy, his former bully, is now his driver, muscle, and only friend. Between chasing down stolen pimento cheese recipes and high school mascots gone rogue, John and David never stop trying to solve the biggest mystery: how to grow up. But when a menacing figure roars into their lives on a weird motorcycle-car, they learn the past isn't done with them yet.

With the first season of Hodgman and Rees's series part of the third season of FXX's animated-and-more series Cake (now streaming on Hulu), the duo executive produces alongside Archer executive producer Matt Thompson of Floyd County Productions. FXX's Dicktown is set to premiere on Thursday, March 3, at 10 pm ET/PT. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most critically-acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand's current and legacy titles include the dramas American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Damages, Fargo, Justified, Nip/Tuck, Pose, Rescue Me, The Shield and Sons of Anarchy; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, Better Things, DAVE, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows; as well as a growing slate of docuseries and documentary films.