Did A Dalek "Exterminate" Its Eurovision Competition for Red Nose Day? Graham Norton, Lulu & Sam Ryder had to audition a lot of folks to choose the UK's Eurovision entrant - including a Dalek from Doctor Who?!?

On Friday evening, the BBC & BBC iPlayer aired Red Nose Day 2023, with hosts David Tennant (yup, our Fourteenth Doctor), Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu. And over the course of three hours, viewers were treated to a televised charity event that included sketches involving a number of familiar shows & faces. Now, when it comes to Doctor Who, we had a very cool segment where actor, comedian & writer Sir Lenny Henry regenerated into Tennant's Doctor (more on that below). But that wasn't the only "Whovain" reference we saw that evening, with Graham Norton, Lulu & Sam Ryder taking part in a panel to choose the UK's Eurovision entrant – including a Dalek?!?

What follows is a pretty wide-ranging group of potential entrants, including a number of familiar faces we won't spoil for you (*cough-cough* gordonramsay *cough-cough*). But it's the entrant at the 4:05 mark who should definitely catch your attention as it looks to "exterminate" the competition:

Doctor Who/Red Nose Day: David Tennant & Lenny Henry "Team"

In the following clip, Henry is getting ready to wow the audience for the event when sudden sharp pains (which Henry writes off as the result of his love of all-you-can-eat hotel breakfasts) stop him in his tracks. And then, Henry utters the words that set things in motion: "What I need a doctor." And that's exactly what he gets. Well, it's more like The Doctor… in the form of Tennant. And after checking the familiarity of his teeth and a few "What's," Tennant's Doctor realizes he has to host Comic Relief. So you know what he needs to do… right? Yup… run!

Here's a look at the complete sketch, followed by some additional looks at Tennant & Henry in action:

And here's a look back at the two previously released teasers featuring Tennant & Henry offering a rundown of the event:

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" showrunner Russell T. Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage" includes Tennant – twice. Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era: