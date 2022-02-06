Did Andor Star Stellan Skarsgård Already Spoil Season 2 Renewal News?

With Disney+ and Lucasfilm trying to stamp down rumors that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be premiering on March 30 based on an executive's tweet that was then deleted and followed by some attempts at spin, is there another spoiler leak that they're going to need to fix with the Diego Luna-starring Andor? Set five years before the critically-acclaimed 2016 film, the live-action "Rogue One" prequel series focuses on Cassian Andor's (Luna) adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire. Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising his role as Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius).

Speaking of Skarsgård, he was the topic the last time that we checked in on the project, just before the end of the year. Well, the veteran actor is apparently looking to kick off the new year in a big way, seemingly confirming that Andor has already been given a green light for a second season. "We start with [filming 'Dune: Part Two'] in July. And then in the autumn, it's time for the second season of the 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'," Skarsgård revealed during an interview with the Swedish-language media site Dagens Nyheter. "I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time so that it does not take too long between season one and season two."

During an interview with Screen Rant from December 2021, Skarsgård revealed what it was like working alongside Luna and offered some interesting words regarding his character. "The writing is really good. It's the same writer that did 'Rogue One.' And also to work with Diego Luna, who's an old friend. So I was excited by that," the actor explained before moving on to his mystery role. "And then my character is… Well, you'll see. It's fun to play because he has a lot of different faces to show," Skarsgård concluded in his response. Hmmm… "a lot of different faces"? An interesting turn-of-phrase or some carefully-chosen wording about his character's looks or abilities? Toby Haynes serves as lead director on the 12-episode season with Ben Caron & Susanna White also helming episodes and Stephen Schiff & Tony Gilroy among the writing team.