Disenchantment Part 3 Trailer: New Steampunk Adventures for Bean & Co.

Netflix released the latest trailer for the Matt Groening-animated fantasy saga series Disenchantment. When we last left Bean (Abbi Jacobson), Luci (Eric Andre), and Elfo (Nat Faxon), they were trying to escape a coup d'etat by conspirators looking to take over the crown of Bean's father King Zøg (John DiMaggio). The cliffhanger left them with the most unlikely help. The preview reveals more of how the series deviates more from its medieval fantasy roots in Dreamland and embracing steampunk with further integration of Steamland.

Along the way, they provided some genuinely funny moments with one-liners from Elfo, some signature buffoon moments from the Groening main character usually under the influence of booze, and an amusing moment with a motorcycle that ends in disaster as Bean tries to save her kingdom along the way. Before the title screen, the trailer has Bean becoming way too fascinated with a revolving door. It closes with an elf and Zøg exchanging random sounds of bewilderment in the most random way possible. It's a shame we didn't hear more Luci.

A Look at Disenchantment Season 3

Netflix's Disenchantment features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

From the mind of Matt Groening comes Disenchantment, the adult animated comedy fantasy series that follows the medieval misadventures of hard-drinking young Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounter ogres, mermaids, walruses, and lots of human fools all while uncovering the deeper mystery of Dreamland. The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.

Disenchantment Part III premieres on January 15 on Netflix.