Disenchantment Part 5: The Final Battle for Dreamland Begins (TEASER)

Debuting on September 1st, here's a teaser and images for the fifth & final season of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

They say that all good things must come to an end – and for fans of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment, that end is coming on September 1st. During the fifth & final installment of the Netflix animated series, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo & her personal demon Luci will find themselves taking on an epic battle for the heart & soul of Dreamland. But to wrench it out of the grasp of Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves (uh-oh). But to save the day, our trio will face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist, and… Their True Destinies! Now, we have some preview images of Part V to pass along, followed by a teaser that does a dramatically better job summarizing the season than my most recent effort:

The voice cast for the final run of 10 episodes includes the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci"), and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") – along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. Now, here's a look at an official teaser trailer confirming the return of Disenchantment for its fifth & final season on September 1st:

We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.

And here's a look back at the trailer for the previous four seasons as the animated streaming series nears the end of its run this September:

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series "Disenchantment." The mystery of Dreamland's origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie into the kingdom's fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes raced to reunite in the sweeping series of ten episodes in Part IV. They found themselves everywhere – from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape, and more. All the while, puzzle pieces (both canonical and personal) revealed themselves to eager fans.

