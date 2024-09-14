Posted in: ABC, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, DirecTV, disney

Disney, DirecTV Reach Agreement: ABC, ESPN & More Channels Return

Disney and DirecTV announced they have reached a deal in principle that sees ABC, ESPN, and others channels returning to millions of viewers.

Though it didn't come in time for the POTUS debate between Vice-President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on ABC earlier this week, it looks like Sunday night's Emmy Awards and the NFL can breathe a sigh of relief. Earlier today, Disney and DirecTV announced that they had reached a deal in principle that sees channels like ABC, ESPN, and others returning to more than 11 million DirecTV subscribers nationwide. After negotiations over a new carriage deal reached an impasse, the channels went dark on DirecTV at the start of September.

"Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DirecTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DirecTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney's content and the evolving preferences of DirecTV's customers," Disney and DirecTV shared in a joint statement. "We'd like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney's entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend."

So, what did everyone get out of the deal? It appears DirecTV got the bundling option that it wanted – meaning that it can offer its subscribers genre-specific bundles, as well as those focused on sports, entertainment, kids & family (which also include Disney's linear networks), Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. In addition, the upcoming ESPN streaming service will also be made available to DirecTV customers for free at the time of launch. In terms of Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, DirecTV will include the streaming services in select package offerings as well as individually. In terms of Disney's entertainment, sports, and news programming (which include ABC-owned local television stations, ESPN networks, FX networks, Disney-branded channels, and more.)

