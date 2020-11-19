HBO Max has given an official green light to Roberto Patino (Westworld) and Ava DuVernay's (When They See Us) DMZ, with Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Rent, Sin City) and Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order, Traffic) set to lead the cast of the futuristic drama set amid a second American civil war and based on the comic book series. Joining Dawson and Bratt are Hoon Lee (Banshee, Warrior), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q), and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots). Patino serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the four-part limited event series, with DuVernay directing the pilot and executive producing.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay," said Roberto Patino. "DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can't wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world."

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, DMZ chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (Bratt), the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues, and warlords that control this lawless no man's land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost…hope.

"'DMZ's' unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope." DMZ is produced by DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television, with production set to begin sometime in 2021.