Doctor Who: 2-Episode Season 2 Finale to Get UK Theatrical Screening

Doctor Who two-episode Season 2 finale ("Wish World" & "The Reality War") will get theatrical screenings in the UK and Ireland on May 31st.

The two-part finale of this season's Doctor Who will get a theatrical screening, just like last year. As the season draws to a close, fans across the UK and Ireland will have the opportunity to come together in cinemas to watch the epic two-part finale on 31st May; starting with the penultimate episode, Wish World, and ending with The Reality War (both written by showrunner Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai). BBC Studios and CinemaLive bring fans together for an in-cinema screening experience of 'Wish World' and 'The Reality War' on Saturday, 31st May.

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) has spent this season trying to get his new and reluctant companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) back home to May 24th, 2025. Belinda is that rare companion who really didn't want to go adventuring in Space and Time. She has a life and a job she wants to get back to, working as an A&E nurse at a London hospital, living with annoying passive-aggressive housemates, and worrying about her parent. What she and the Doctor don't know yet is that there's no Earth on May 24th to get back to – it's been destroyed, and nobody knows what happened. The increasingly sinister Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) has been lurking in the background, stalking The Doctor across Space and Time, breaking the Fourth Wall and looking like she not only knows what happened but she might be the one behind the destruction of the Earth to suit a bigger purpose, one possibly involving the gods who have declared war on the Doctor.

Natasha Spence, Events Director, BBC Studios, shared, "We're delighted to be partnering with CinemaLive once again and give Doctor Who fans across the UK and Ireland the opportunity to watch their favourite show together. This finale promises to be an amazing ride for Whovians, and we're excited to share the Doctor and Belinda's latest adventures with them on the big screen." John Travers, Head of Acquisitions & Distribution for CinemaLive, added, "Following the success of last year's midnight cinema event, we're excited to be working with BBC Studios to ensure that this time round, Doctor Who fans of all ages are able to share in the epic experience of watching the two-part season finale on the big screen."

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on 1st May. You can pre-book and buy tickets at doctorwhoincinemas.co.uk (but only in the UK and Ireland).

