Doctor Who 60th: Sylvester McCoy, Davros Return for "Once and Future" Big Finish's 60th-anniversary event Doctor Who - Once and Future "A Genius for War" spotlights Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor and Davros.

With the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies having some big plans in store for the long-running series' 60th anniversary in November, Big Finish Productions has unleashed intel on the third chapter of its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. Previously, we learned that the first chapter ("Past Lives") sees Tom Baker returning as the Fourth Doctor. Following that, we learned that the second chapter ("The Artist at the End of Time") would include Peter Davison reprising the role of the Fifth Doctor, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter, Jenny). In addition, Colin Baker makes a grand return as the Curator (a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Baker). Now, we're learning the details about the third chapter – and it includes the return of a very (in)famous big bad.

In the Jonathan Morris-written "A Genius for War," Sylvester McCoy returns as the Seventh Doctor – and just in time because he's going to have to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). In the midst of the Time War, the Time Lords have received a communication from Falkus, the prison moon of Skaro. Its sole inmate, Davros, wishes to make them an offer. He will help them win the Time War… but only if the Doctor comes to his rescue. Does Davros hold the key to winning the Time War – and to the mysterious weapon which injured the Doctor during it? Or is he pursuing a more terrible agenda? Joining McCoy and Molloy are Ken Bones as the Time Lord General and Beth Chalmers as Commander Veklin. And the best part? This next episode is already available for pre-order – just head on over here for more details (and make sure to treat yourselves to the cover & limited-edition covers we have on display here, too).

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!