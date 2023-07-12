Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, bbc, doctor who, margot robbie, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who/Barbie Mash-Up: TARDIS Goes Pink But Don't Raise A Stink

The BBC had a little Doctor Who fun, showing us what the TARDIS would look like landing in Barbie's World - and we're kinda digging it.

Kicking off this November with Showrunner Russell T. Davies, Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant, Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), and the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event for, a new era of Doctor Who is definitely underway. And once we're done celebrating the past, we get springboarded into its future with Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) set for a Christmas Special before Series 14 hits in 2024 (with work on Series 15 already underway). Yesterday, we took a look at what Gatwa had to share with Rolling Stone UK regarding joining the long-running series. But for this go-around, we're pausing the serious stuff for a fun look at how the TARDIS would "adjust" herself for a trip to "Barbie's World." Yes, we have a mash-up between the BBC & Disney+ series and the upcoming Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling-starring film – with the BBC showing off a quite pinkish look.

Of course, some folks don't quite get the point of having a little fun and "pop culture synergy" so let me just tell the right-wingers out there that they can keep a leash on their expected "woke" attacks. And to the "tried-and-true blue" fans who are ride-or-die when it comes to always having a blue police box in their lives? Relax… take a deep breath… it's just temporary. But it does look pretty cool in pink… and we're vibing that we would watch at least one episode where Gatwa's Doctor and Robbie's Barbie team up. Hmmm… Here's a look at the image that was posted on the show's main Instagram account – and we can't help but be curious to see if RTD has a response of some type (wouldn't put it past him to already be on the line directly with Robbie):

And here's a chance to get to know Gatwa a little better via a BBC video released not long after his casting news was announced. Following that, check out the trailer for Barbie – set to hit theaters on July 21st:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

