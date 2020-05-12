Doctor Who: BBC Books Releases Details on Time Lord Victorious Novels

Nearly two weeks after BBC Studios announced the massive multi-platform event "Time Lord Victorious" would be launching in September 2020, BBC Books announced their contributions to the 12-week immersive experience. October 2020 brings the release of the novel The Knight, The Fool and The Dead by Steve Cole, followed in December 2020 with Una McCormack's novel All Flesh is Grass (with both novels available for pre-order). BBC Books is just one of many media companies partnering for this epic tale of the Time Lords, including Penguin Random House, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish Productions, Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory, and BBC Audio.

Set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe when even the Eternals were young, "Time Lord Victorious" follows several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race. Billed as a story like no other, the project will feature the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors, as well as companion Rose Tyler and monsters including the Daleks and the Ood. To learn more about BBC Books' contributions to the event, check out the preview below; and for a comprehensive listing of the chapters and experiences in play as well as an updated timeline, check out DoctorWho.TV for all the details.

We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe. The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known… Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death. The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start. Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Even a Time Lord can't change the past. A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh. In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…

Viewers familiar with the end of the Tenth Doctor's (David Tennant) run know the title "Time Lord Victorious"all too well: it was the title the Doctor bestowed upon himself in 2009's "The Waters of Mars." Raging against his inevitable end by decreeing that his status as the "last surviving" Time Lord and giving himself the right to remake the Laws of Time, the Doctor broke a fixed point in time by saving three people who weren't just supposed to die. They needed to die, resulting in survivor Adelaide Brooke (Lindsay Duncan) taking her own life in an attempt to set things right. Faced with the tragedy and selfish arrogance of his actions, the Doctor came to his senses and ended his brief reign as "Time Lord Victorious."