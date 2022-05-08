Doctor Who: BBC Introduces Our Next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa

Some big news broke on Sunday morning, as the BBC officially introduced Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor stepping into the TARDIS. Though already with an impressive resume that spans stage and screen, Ncuti is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as the iconic Eric Effiong, for which he won the Best Actor Award at the 2020 Scottish BAFTAs as well as numerous nominations including Best Male Performance in a comedy programme at this year's BAFTAs. Ncuti will be joining returning showrunner Russell T. Davis for a new series in 2023, with current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall ending their runs with the "Centenary Special" this fall.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."