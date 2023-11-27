Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Christmas Day Special Images, Brief Overview

BBC released two new images from the Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who Christmas day special, along with a brief overview.

While the three-episode special event celebrating the 60th anniversary of BBC's Doctor Who is set to end its run on December 9th, it won't be long until Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday take the controls of the TARDIS. Earlier this month, a social media post from Disney+ revealed that December 25th will bring the Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road. Clearly, we're getting that direct "Ruby" reference to Gibson's companion – and it looks like Disney+ is going with "Holiday" over "Christmas." Now, we're getting new looks at the twosome courtesy of a holiday guide released by the BBC earlier today. In addition, the following overviews were listed: "On Christmas Day, Ncuti Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor in his first epic adventure following Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary celebrations" and "As Ncuti Gatwa takes charge of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor in this epic Christmas special, he soon encounters Ruby Sunday as they embark on their first adventure together."

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

