Doctor Who: BBC Set to Showcase "The Art of Time Travel" This Fall

Arriving in November, BBC's "The Art of Time Travel" is a Doctor Who concept art book that showcases 20 years' worth of concept artwork.

This collection features 20 years of Doctor Who concept art, including exclusive works and never-seen designs.

Renowned artist Peter McKinstry’s illustrations reveal the creative process behind the TARDIS, Daleks, and more.

The hardcover book includes a foreword and behind-the-scenes commentary from showrunner Russell T Davies.

The BBC is about to bring out the first major Doctor Who artbook for decades – step into the fantastical worlds of Doctor Who with a newly released collection of classic artwork with The Art of Time Travel. This is the first book of the last twenty years' worth of concept art from the series since its return in 2005. This was announced on the first episode of The Whoniverse Show on YouTube by hosts Cristel Dee and Tyrell Charles. The book comes with a foreword by showrunner Russell T Davies, of course.

Peter McKinstry's stunning concept art and illustration are collected for the first time in this visually captivating book that takes you behind the scenes of the beloved TV series, showcasing the intricate and imaginative artwork that brings the Whoniverse to life. From the TARDIS to the Daleks and much more, The Art of Time Travel is a treasure trove of never-before-seen concept art, sketches, and designs that offer a unique glimpse into the creative process behind the iconic show – including comments and notes from much-loved showrunner Russell T Davies, as well as original works of art from the latest era of Doctor Who. Immerse yourself in the incredible imagination of Peter Mckinstry as he designs, develops, and realises the iconic characters, creatures, and worlds of Doctor Who in stunning detail.

Peter McKinstry is a concept artist and illustrator who has worked in film, television, VFX, and video game art departments for over 20 years. His clients include Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, Netflix, and many more. Peter also created concept art and designs for Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, Snow White and the Huntsman, and three of the Harry Potter films, prior to which he spent five years providing concept art for adventures across many time periods on Doctor Who.

The Art of Time Travel will be released in hardback on 20th November. Pre-order it here (UK only for now.

