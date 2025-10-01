Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: billie piper, david tennant, doctor who

Doctor Who: Billie Piper Pitches David Tennant on Red Nose Day Sketch

Billie Piper shared with David Tennant and Doctor Who fans her Red Nose Day sketch idea that would check on Rose's life with "Doctor TenToo."

David Tennant and Billie Piper reminisced about their time together at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Piper imagines a comedic angle, joking Doctor TenToo is "second best" compared to the original Doctor.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Who can we speak with to make this a reality?

In the last week, David Tennant and Billie Piper have been doing the rounds together at several US conventions where they chatted with fans about their memories shooting Doctor Who in their one season together in 2006 that hardcore fans still remember as the revived show's peak. Fans always asked about the Doctor and Rose's heartbreaking goodbye in the season finale "Doomsday."

Tennant told the audience at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, "Well, it starts with how it was written. I mean, Russell wrote it as a love story, you know, he was pretty unashamed about that. So, when a great writer is writing that for you, then you just play it and you get to play it with someone that you have such a great time with and such a great respect for and who's really good, then hopefully that's what happens, I suppose. But yeah, because it's a love story, because of the way it was so final, when they're torn part, it was pretty heartbreaking."

But then it wasn't a completely sad ending for Rose – she got to live in that alternate universe with a clone of the Doctor that grew from his regenerating severed hand, and Piper always wanted to explore their life together beyond "Doomsday".

"I've already said this a thousand times," said Piper. "I want Russell to write that for Comic Relief or something to see them being like domesticated. And then the real one comes back, or not the real one, you know, the first one." When Tennant asked her, "What are they doing?" Piper noted that "they're married," but went on to say that she "always wanted him to write that, and I just think it would make the most hilarious comedy sketch, probably." Tennant posed the question of "What if they didn't get on?" to which Piper cheekily replied, "Well, they wouldn't though, because he's second best, isn't he?"

Tennant was "both thrilled and offended" by the idea of TenToo being sloppy seconds because, of course, he would be.

[ED NOTE: Our love for this grows the more we think about it – this needs to happen]

This sketch will almost certainly never happen, because Doctor Who sketches for Red Nose Day never look back, especially not at something that's over ten years old. Ironically, the 2005 revival seasons of Doctor Who are not currently on any US streaming service since the BBC's licensing agreement with HBO MAX ended.

