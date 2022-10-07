Doctor Who Confirms "The Power of The Doctor" Trailer This Saturday

So it looks like this weekend is going to bring some big news when it comes to current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who special, "The Power of The Doctor." We already know that we can expect Sacha Dhawan's Master, Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, and a number of other familiar faces to make the scene. But now, we have a mini-promo for a trailer release tomorrow that includes two quick (and very interesting) clips.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser announcing the official trailer dropping on Saturday, October 8th:

And here's a look back at the original teaser for the Doctor Who special, "The Power of The Doctor" (maybe a trailer this Sunday with an October debut?):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"