Doctor Who: David Tennant Had Heads-Up About Billie Piper Regeneration

During a BBC Radio 2 interview, David Tennant shared that he "might have had an inkling" about Billie Piper's Doctor Who regeneration.

In defense of everyone who covers Doctor Who on a regular basis, there are only so many "nostalgia" pieces you can write before you find yourself dialing up your radar for anything and everything having to do with the show's future. David Tennant offered us some interesting intel this week while checking in with BBC Radio 2's Romesh Ranganathan to promote his upcoming Netflix film, The Thursday Murder Club. Addressing the Ncuti Gatwa-to-Billie Piper regeneration (???), Tennant shared that he watched it live before revealing that "I might have had an inkling, yeah," that it would happen. From there, Tennant added that he did text Piper after the scene aired, but states that he doesn't know where things are going from here (though we strongly encourage you to check out Tennant's pauses and body language, because they're definitely interesting).

During the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier this month, the BBC reassured "The Whoniverse" that the series will live on – even if Disney and the BBC decide to part ways. "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – 'Doctor Who' is going nowhere," Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, noted at the event. While acknowledging that "The Beeb" and "The Mouse" have had a "great partnership," Phillips added: "With or without Disney, 'Doctor Who' will still be on the BBC … The TARDIS is going nowhere." While there are no updates at the moment, Lindsay Salt, Director, BBC Drama, added that the BBC will "always stay committed" to the long-running series. Here's a clip from the show, with special thanks to Doctor Who Production News for posting:

Doctor Who All Up to BBC, Disney Now: Russell T. Davies

Checking in with the Pilot TV podcast earlier this month, Davies has some very promising things to share about the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea, currently in post-production. But before we get to that, it was nice to see that we had some hosts who asked the big question about the franchise series. "I didn't come on this podcast to announce any news. There's nothing to report, nothing's happening. You'll know when you know, when we know. I don't know," Davies shared. "Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don't work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I'm not part of those rooms. So I literally don't know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn't know what's really going on. I'm going, 'I don't know.' I really don't know."

As for the Doctor Who spinoff, Davies couldn't say enough good things about it, sharing, "I'm immensely proud of it. I think it's absolutely brilliant. It's like we had a good idea." Regarding when we can expect it to hit screens, Davies noted that he wasn't made aware of when that would be happening, but it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait. "Sometimes you finish a show and they're, 'Great, good, we did a really good job.' Sometimes they go through post-production, where everything comes in. You work on the effects, on the music, and the grading of it. Sometimes magic happens — and it's happening with this. It's even better than we thought it was! I'm delighted with it."

Here's a look at the Pilot TV podcast, which was filmed in front of a live audience on August 8th, 2025:

