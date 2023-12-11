Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, teaser

Doctor Who: Disney+ Teaser Offers New Look at Christmas Special

Here's Disney+'s teaser for Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road."

Article Summary Disney+ teases "The Church on Ruby Road," a Doctor Who Christmas Special starring Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson.

The festive episode features goblins, new sonic screwdriver, and an original song by composer Murray Gold.

Celebrity guest stars include Davina McCall, alongside a diverse cast and some surprises.

Future series welcome Jonathan Groff and Nicola Coughlan, with Kate Herron & Briony Redman writing an episode.

On December 25th, showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" will hit BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens. And over the past two weeks, we've been getting a better sense of what we can expect (like lots and lots of goblins and a pretty funky new sonic screwdriver). Now, Disney+ is stepping up with a teaser of its own, released this afternoon with some additional looks at the Doctor and Ruby in action.

Here's a look at Disney+'s teaser for "The Church on Ruby Road," followed by a look back at what else we know about the Doctor Who Christmas Special so far:

"The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

