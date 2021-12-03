Doctor Who "Dream or Scream?" w/ Tia Kofi, Lawrence Chaney; DIY TARDIS

With only two days to go until the final chapter in Jodie Whittaker's The Doctor, Mandip Gill's Yaz, and John Bishop's Dan's Series 13 epic adventure Doctor Who: Flux reaches its epic finale with "Chapter 6: The Vanquishers," we thought now we be as good of a time as any to take a break, maybe enjoy a bit of a breather. With all of the tension that's built up over the past five chapters ready to come to a head in a big way Sunday evening, it never hurts to find a few minutes to laugh, enjoy, and blow off a little steam. Thankfully, the fine folks over at the BBC have you covered with the following two featurettes.

First up, the trio competes in "The DIY TARDIS Challenge" to see how well they can work together to build their own "big blue box" and how fast they can get the job done:

While in this edition of "Dream or Scream?", drag queens and Doctor Who mega-fans Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney offer their thoughts while rating some of those downright scary and sartorial looks populating every corner of the "wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey" universe that's out there:

Now here's a look back at the official promo for the abbreviated series' finale along with a look back at the previously-released overview for "Chapter Six: The Vanquishers."

Doctor Who: Flux Series 13 Episode 6 "Chapter Six: The Vanquishers": In the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost. The forces of darkness are in control. But when the monsters have won, who can you count upon to save the universe? Directed by Azhur Saleem and written by Chris Chibnall.

Last week, Doctor Who fans learned that the first of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three feature-length special episodes before their exits are set as part of the BBC's Christmas and New Year's Eve/Day programming line-up, with New Year's Day the official start of the beginning of the end. It was also revealed that guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) would be joining Whittaker for the first special. Then, we had an overview that read more like a "To Be Continued" tease: "Sarah (Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…" Along with the clues, there was also a teaser image of the TARDIS looking in particularly rough shape and one of Whittaker's Doctor in action. Following that, the second special is set for Spring 2022, with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new, still unannounced Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations.

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.