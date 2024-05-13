Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Episode 3 "BOOM" Images; RTD's Ominous Character Tease

Along with images from Steven Moffat-penned Doctor Who Episode 3: "BOOM," Russell T. Davies drops an ominous "warning" about one character...

Article Summary New Doctor Who Episode 3 "BOOM" sneak-peek images released.

Russell T. Davies teases a mysterious new character, Splice - with a warning.

"BOOM," penned by Steven Moffat, airs on Disney+ and BBC One later this week.

The return of Doctor Who promises a time-spanning adventure.

Over the weekend, we were treated to an official episode trailer for Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) next adventure, the eagerly-anticipated Steven Moffat-written & Julie Anne Robinson-directed "BOOM." Now, we have a very interesting image gallery to pass along – and we say interesting because… well, it's Doctor Who, so you already know that there are going to be layers that we can't quite see yet. But it also has to do with what RTD had to share during the latest edition of The Official Doctor Who Podcast about Caoilinn Springall's (The Midnight Sky, Citadel) Splice (who you can see for yourselves below):

"We're on war-torn planet Kastarion 3. It's bleak, it's scary, it's muddy, it's foggy, it's dangerous, and that throws Ncuti's Doctor into the most extraordinary situation in which both he and Ruby have to act at the height of their powers and use all their wits to escape from this," RTD shared about this week's chapter. "There's a great supporting cast and there's a great supporting character called Splice, and one thing I would say in this story is be very careful about saying Splice's father's name out loud," he added – with an ominous-sounding ten-ton hint at the end there that the Doctor & Rudy might not want to call out to Splice's dad for help.

Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet… without moving? We're going to find out on May 17th on Disney+ and May 18th on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – here's a look:

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

