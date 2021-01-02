Doctor Who: Ever Wonder What Goes Into Properly Landing The TARDIS?

By now, a large chunk of the Doctor Who universe has witnessed the "Revolution of the Daleks" and the fallout from it leading into the currently-in-production Series 13 (more on that below). But because it's been less than 24-hours, we'll tread lightly so we can avoid having to turn on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign. Let's just say that the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) were able to save the Earth from the Doctor's arch-nemesis- but not without some serious show-altering changes. We already knew that Graham and Ryan were leaving "Team TARDIS," but we also briefly met a new face that will play a major role in the series' future- and Captain Jack dropped some ten-ton hints that we're hoping lead to the return of a certain organization that's been deserving of a small-screen return for some time now.

So for a look at the reunion that everyone was waiting for, check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette from Doctor Who Festive Special "Revolution of the Daleks":

Showrunner Chris Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing last month, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

And even though their "Revolution" may be over (for now), is there any possibility of seeing the domed big-bads make a return in Series 13? Chibnall wouldn't say one way or another- but he did confirm that some familiar faces of the monster persuasion will be making their returns. "Yes, more monsters are coming back. There are ones who've appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they're probably formulating their plans as we speak…"