Doctor Who: Flux Episode 4 "Village of the Angels" Promo Released

Okay, aside from the trailer for next Sunday's episode of the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux (which we'll get to in a minute), we're going to keep this post pretty much spoiler-free just to be on the safe side. That said if you want to know what Rich Johnston's thoughts were on "Once, Upon Time" then you can check those out here. So if you're looking for us to go on about how excited we are about someone in particular who may or may not have returned (they did, and it's not John Barrowman's Captain Jack), this is the wrong place. But if you're looking for some clues to the next chapter in Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan's (John Bishop) Series 13-long adventure, then look no further (but there will be spoilers in the promo, just to be clear).

Doctor Who: Flux Series 13 Episode 4 "Village of the Angels": Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as "The Cursed Village"? And what do the Weeping Angels want? Directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and written by Chris Chibnall & Maxine Alderton.

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.