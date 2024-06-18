Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Gabriel Woolf, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, sutekh

Doctor Who: Gabriel Woolf Discusses Sutekh Return, "Pyramids" & More

Now that Doctor Who has revealed the return of Big Bad Sutekh, actor Gabriel Woolf discusses his return to the role after nearly 50 years.

Yes, it's out; the Big Bad, the Big Cheese, the Great I Am of this season's Doctor Who is Sutekh, after all. It was Sutekh all along. Sutekh only made one appearance in the series in the 1975 Fourth Doctor adventure "Pyramids of Mars," played by veteran actor Gabriel Woolf. Fans have clamoured for his return ever since, and this is his official return to the series after 48 years. Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will appear in this Thursday's new episode of Tales of The TARDIS, which will feature "Pyramids of Mars" for fans new and old to catch up on the classic story. The BBC has released an interview with Gabriel Woolf on his return to the role after 48 years.

On Reving Sutekh After Nearly 50 Years: "It felt sort of inevitable in a way. I'd never lost Sutekh because of the fans. They've kept him alive, organised conventions all over the place, so it feels kind of natural." On "Pyramids of Mars" Being Revisited: "It's excellent; they will have the complete backstory of Sutekh so they will know how it all began. Tom [Baker] and I play off each other and it was dramatic, it was a bit like a play. I hope it gives a tremendous added dimension to the excitement for the finale – the fact it's spread out over cinemas and across the world is wonderful." Reaction When Asked to Return: "I was over the moon, delighted and thrilled. It was wonderful. The fans have always said 'Oh you must come back!', and I always said back 'It's not up to me!' – and now it's happened. Extraordinary." Differences Between 1975 and 2024 Sutekh: "Well, visually certainly, and I thought there has been some development of the character – but we do have the same classic lines here and there, so he is recognisable, and he is destroying the same universe."

How the Recording Process Works: "You are always working in a vacuum with the character in your head and using your voice. It was only when I had a special viewing a couple of weeks ago that I could see what my voice was matching to – it was a big relief for me to see how well it worked together."

Fan Reaction Hopes: "I would hope they'd be very excited and pleased, and that they'll give themselves a pat on the back as it's all down to them that this has happened."

Favorite "Doctor Who" Villain: "I enjoy the Daleks more than anything else, but then The Master is good… they're all classic ones!"

Where In Time & Space Would They Travel: "I don't think I'd want to go to the origins of the universe and see how it began or anything like that, I'm not a scientist (laughs). I love the Victorian age for literature; most of my life has been spent in Victorian literature and poetry – but I'm mostly remembered for 'Doctor Who,' which is funny, it was two weekends in 1975!"

Doctor Who is now streaming globally outside the UK on Disney+. Tales of the Tardis is streaming exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

